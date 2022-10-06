Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NYSE AIG opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

