Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

