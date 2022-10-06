Todd Greener Sells 2,500 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Foot Locker stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

