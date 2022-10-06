The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 16,765 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $79,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,612,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,972,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $55,615.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $209,760.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $271,800.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOI opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.66.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Further Reading

