Insider Buying: Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Buys 12,420 Shares of Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Keith Edelman bought 12,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £29,808 ($36,017.40).

Headlam Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 253.56 ($3.06) on Thursday. Headlam Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 230 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 510 ($6.16). The firm has a market cap of £212.97 million and a PE ratio of 784.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 317.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Headlam Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

