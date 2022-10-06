Insider Buying: Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Rating) insider Brian Arthur Hall bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £240,000 ($289,995.17).

GWMO opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13. Great Western Mining Co. PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.17 ($0.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It primarily holds interests in 249 full and fractional claims covering an area of approximately 20.7 square kilometers in Black Mountain Claim Group; and 107 full and 12 fractional claims covering an area of approximately 10 square kilometers in Huntoon Claim Group.

