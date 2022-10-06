Insider Buying: Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO) Insider Acquires 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Rating) insider Brian Arthur Hall bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £240,000 ($289,995.17).
Great Western Mining Stock Performance
GWMO opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.13. Great Western Mining Co. PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.17 ($0.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.35.
About Great Western Mining
