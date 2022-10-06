Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £99,745.80 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson bought 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,745.80 ($120,524.17).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Ben Thompson bought 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($359.59).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 560 ($6.77) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($6.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 905.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 989.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of £319.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,768.75.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 87.81%.

(Get Rating)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.