Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £99,745.80 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Ben Thompson bought 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,745.80 ($120,524.17).
Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Ben Thompson bought 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($359.59).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 560 ($6.77) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($6.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($18.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 905.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 989.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of £319.36 million and a P/E ratio of 1,768.75.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
