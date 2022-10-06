Insider Selling: Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Major Shareholder Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,897,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Leafly alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $41,697.37.

On Monday, August 15th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $110,500.00.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of LFLY opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LFLY. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

About Leafly

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.