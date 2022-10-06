Phillip M. Miller Sells 4,000 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE PEB opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

A number of research firms have commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

