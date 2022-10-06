Insider Selling: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Sells $52,713.44 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $52,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $60,823.20.

TMC stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

