Insider Buying: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

