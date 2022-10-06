Michael L. Perica Sells 13,368 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $66,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rimini Street Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RMNI opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 96.56% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

