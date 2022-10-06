Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $69,266.37 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $69,266.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,264.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24.

On Friday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $40,986.36.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,955,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Natera by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after buying an additional 605,768 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after buying an additional 456,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

