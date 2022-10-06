Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird Sells 2,500 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,263.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DRQ opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.18. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 121.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

