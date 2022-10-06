Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird Sells 2,500 Shares

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $51,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,263.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Dril-Quip Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:DRQ opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.18. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip Company Profile
Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.
