Iress Limited (ASX:IRE) Insider Roger Sharp Buys 5,500 Shares

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Rating) insider Roger Sharp acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.80 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,378.00 ($33,830.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Iress’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.39%.

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

