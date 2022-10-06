Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.33.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.