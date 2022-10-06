Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 1.18. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Insider Activity

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 23,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $800,254.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,517.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,724.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 23,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $800,254.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,186,924 shares of company stock worth $42,255,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

