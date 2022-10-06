Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $173.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

