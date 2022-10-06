Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. 7,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,573,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
