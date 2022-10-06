Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. 7,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,573,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. raised its stake in Zhihu by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after buying an additional 2,462,121 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 239,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.