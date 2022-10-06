Investors Buy High Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JCI opened at $53.34 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $4,309,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

