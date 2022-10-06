Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 625,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.
