MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $246.23 and last traded at $245.49. Approximately 3,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 651,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The business had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

