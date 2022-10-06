MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 9.3%

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Rating) were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $246.23 and last traded at $245.49. Approximately 3,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 651,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($90.61). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The business had revenue of $122.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 64.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.