iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 178,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,294,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. Benchmark cut their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Macquarie began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.83.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 915.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

