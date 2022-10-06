Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Up 10.4%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 2.98 and last traded at 2.98. Approximately 10,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,343,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 4.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.74.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. The business had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at 24,612,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.91% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

