ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) were up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 92,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,911,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.30 price target on ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

ironSource Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ironSource

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ironSource by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,843,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,600 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ironSource by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,747 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,325,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

