ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Up 8.4%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWHGet Rating)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.77. 5,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,262,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWH. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 858,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

