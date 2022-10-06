Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 2.6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.79. 88,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,023,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

