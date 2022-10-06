Traders Purchase High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $65.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

