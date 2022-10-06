Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 4.1%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Belite Bio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belite Bio

About Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.