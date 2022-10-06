Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 4.1%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

BLTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of Belite Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

