Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63. 10,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 564,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Montauk Renewables Stock Down 4.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $98,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $125,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
