HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 86,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.54 and a quick ratio of 25.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.16). On average, research analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
