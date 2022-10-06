HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 86,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.54 and a quick ratio of 25.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.33.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.16). On average, research analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

About HilleVax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the second quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter worth $164,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

