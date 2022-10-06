New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Down 1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 13,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,379,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

New Gold Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $654.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.36.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

