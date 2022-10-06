Investors Buy High Volume of O-I Glass Call Options (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Trading Up 4.8 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

