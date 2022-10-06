New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,615 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,121,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Raymond James cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

