New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,759,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 422,484 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 532.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 487,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 410,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,225 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $68.28 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

