Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 183,556 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PZA stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

