IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

