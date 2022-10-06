New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $813,000 Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,138,000 after acquiring an additional 41,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 460,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 249,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $133.59 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.