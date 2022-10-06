New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $174.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

