Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 25,455 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vodafone Group Public Profile

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

