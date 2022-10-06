Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,388,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 72.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after buying an additional 541,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after buying an additional 524,766 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

