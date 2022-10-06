New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,600 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $180.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.62. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

