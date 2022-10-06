UMB Bank n.a. Invests $29,000 in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at BRP Group

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of BRP opened at $26.31 on Thursday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

BRP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.