New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $899,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,576,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after purchasing an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,856,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

