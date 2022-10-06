UMB Bank n.a. Sells 145 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Airbnb by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 937,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,138,000 after acquiring an additional 256,073 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 563.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,279 shares of company stock worth $96,471,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Trading Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $111.76 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.