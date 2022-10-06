New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

