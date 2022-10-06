UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Canon were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canon by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Canon by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAJ opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

