Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $422,242,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 339.5% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,773,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 344.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,571 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.