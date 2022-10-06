Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Roku were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Roku by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 347.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

