UMB Bank n.a. Has $33,000 Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $83.79 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.